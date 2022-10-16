1 injured in Hannibal crash involving motorcycle

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department reported that a 43-year-old Hannibal man was injured after a crash involving his motorcycle and a van.

HPD said that at 10:16 a.m. on Sunday, a collision between a 2013 Dodge Van, driven by a 79-year-old Palmyra woman, and a small motorcycle occurred at South Hawkins Avenue and Carroll Street.

According to HPD, the Hannibal man was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance.

Police said this incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.