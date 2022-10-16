BeLikeGrace hosts fundraiser and 5K

QUINCY (WGEM) - Community members gathered to raise money for children and families in need in the Tri-State area.

It’s all in honor of one teen, Grace Schell.

In 2020, Grace died at the age of 15 in an ATV accident.

After her passing, her family, friends and community created the movement #BeLikeGrace that encourages others to be their best selves, said Grace’s mom and movement president Holly Schell.

The banquet started at 5 p.m. on Saturday with food, crowd hypnotism and was followed by a glow run and live music.

“We help families like ours who have lost children with medical expenses and funeral expenses, we really try to support those who are going through the same thing we are,” said Schell. “We help families in need, we have a lot of people who are reaching out to us right now, so we’re really hoping that this is a really big event and we raise lots of money because we want to fill those needs for people.”

You can learn more about the movement and donate here.

