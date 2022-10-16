District Championship Softball Highlights

WGEM Sports
wgem sports soccer highlights
wgem sports soccer highlights
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
The Schuyler County 2022 General Election Ballot lists the wrong candidate for US Senator.
Ballot error in Schuyler County, Illinois, results in early votes being tossed
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bruce Sutter hurls a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the...
Former GM Merrill Eckstein recalls Bruce Sutter’s time as a Quincy Cub
2022 Tin Dusters
Vintage cars line downtown Quincy streets for 46th annual Tin Dusters
Marching bands paraded along Maine Street as crowds cheered on.
Lorenzo Bull Park in Quincy holds first parade party

Latest News

WIU Falls On The Road Against Southern Illinois In The MVFC
WGEM Sports Saturday (October 15) Western Illinois Leathernecks Fall To Defeat On The College Gridiron Against Southern Illinois In Carbondale
QHS Blue Devils Capture Top Honors At Western Big 6 Cross Country Championships
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) Quincy High Blue Devils Shine Bright At The Western Big 6 Cross Country Championships
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bruce Sutter hurls a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the...
Former GM Merrill Eckstein recalls Bruce Sutter’s time as a Quincy Cub
QND's Jackson Stratton Offers Insight On Facing The Warriors Of Granite City
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) QND Raiders Travel To Granite City In Search Of Their 4th Win Of The Season On The IHSA Gridiron