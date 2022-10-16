Hannibal welcomes tourism with Folklife Festival

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - It’s the third weekend of October, which means it’s time for the annual return of the Hannibal Folklife Festival.

Saturday, the festival drew out a large crowd.

The Hannibal Arts Council said the festival attracts nearly 20,000 people to the city every year.

With more than 100 vendors present on Saturday and the event taking place in front of Hannibal small businesses, the festival is keeping local businesses busy during what’s typically tourism off season.

Kimberly Shinn was selling her art pieces at the festival.

“It’s great that they, you know, can bring in the extra money at this time of year, you’re going into Christmas and I mean it’s just a good boost for the people that live here,” said Shinn.

Along with shopping, there are a variety of activities for the family to participate in.

Tegan Dillon has been attending the festival her whole life and enjoys participating each year.

“I got to make my own bracelet, the face painting was fun and I really like the dog collar things that they have,” said Tegan.

