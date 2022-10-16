Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son

A humpback whale made a surprise appearance during a father-son fishing trip along the Jersey Shore. (SOURCE: ZACH PILLAR)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey got a big surprise this week when a hungry humpback whale emerged from the water in front of them.

Zach Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface and crashed back into the water right next to them.

The whale actually tapped their boat causing it to rock back and forth, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

Juvenile humpback whales have been spotted more frequently along the Jersey Shore in recent years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
The Schuyler County 2022 General Election Ballot lists the wrong candidate for US Senator.
Ballot error in Schuyler County, Illinois, results in early votes being tossed
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bruce Sutter hurls a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the...
Former GM Merrill Eckstein recalls Bruce Sutter’s time as a Quincy Cub
2022 Tin Dusters
Vintage cars line downtown Quincy streets for 46th annual Tin Dusters
Marching bands paraded along Maine Street as crowds cheered on.
Lorenzo Bull Park in Quincy holds first parade party

Latest News

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk
FILE - The Omaha zoo was one of many across the country that closed down its aviaries and moved...
Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits
A blurred image of a viral video that filmed at Rosepine High School.
High school principal responds to viral video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’
1 injured in Hannibal crash
1 injured in Hannibal crash involving motorcycle