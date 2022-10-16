Keokuk Refugee Coalition to house Ukrainian refugees

KEOKUK (WGEM) - More Ukrainian refugees are coming to America due to the war with Russia.

Community members in Lee County, Iowa have come together to help them find a home in the Tri-States.

In April, President Joe Biden announced Uniting for Ukraine, which allows citizens to serve as sponsors for Ukrainians who want to take refuge in the U.S.

The Keokuk Refugee Coalition was formed in August after a group of locals saw a need for Ukrainian families and wanted to help.

“After not thinking there was anything I can do except give some money, I just have been so thrilled with the response from other people in the community,” said Keokuk Refugee Coalition member Louise Orozco.

The coalition currently has two homeowners that are renting out space for two Ukrainian families.

One of them being Kristine Moser, who has lived in Keokuk for the past 29 years.

“These people have nothing and like all of us who have families, we want what’s best for others as well, of course. If we can help with that in any way we wanted to, because we feel for these individuals,” said Moser.

Coalition members want it to be a smooth transition for the families that are moving to the area.

“There’s been a lot of support. It means a lot to me that maybe we can create a welcoming refuge to people who need it so much,” said Orozco.

As of now, the coalition is working on getting these local homes ready for the Ukrainian families.

Orozco said they still need things like food, transportation and more donations for the families when they arrive.

You can visit the Keokuk Refugee Coalition website for more information on how you can help.

