Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

By WBTV Web Staff, David Whisenant and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An altercation on the campus of a North Carolina college led to two people being shot during a homecoming concert, according to police

The Salisbury Police Department says officers arrived on the Livingstone College campus around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found two people had been shot and several others had injuries from attempting to flee the scene.

Officials say there is no active threat to the college or the surrounding community.

Livingstone College said the people shot were not students, but members of the community attending the concert. Two Livingstone College students were injured attempting to flee from the altercation.

According to the department, the investigation indicates that there was no exchange of gunfire by those involved in the altercation. Investigators believe a person who is not a student at the college fired one or more shots. Police also say no suspects have been arrested at this time.

“Tragically, gun violence is a reality in every city and town in America. Unfortunately, a homecoming event for our alumni, students and friends turned violent when two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

Officials have not specified the extent of the others injured in the incident.

“Our students, alumni and their families did not deserve this. My prayer is that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law swiftly and decisively,” Davis added.

The Salisbury Police Department is still investigating and encourages anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at (704) 638-5333.

