Near Record Low Temps Possible

Seasonably cool weather will continue on Sunday with high temps rising into the low 60′s with a bit more sunshine than Saturday. Sunday afternoon another cold front will move through the region. This will bring a few clouds, and some breezy Northwesterly winds, gusting as high as 20-25mph. Overnight Sunday night, skies will clear out and temperatures will fall into the low 30′s.

Heading into the work week, it is going to be a cold one! High temperatures both Monday and Tuesday will struggle to climb higher than the mid 40′s, with lows dropping into the 20′s overnight. This will lead to a widespread hard freeze for the region. This blast of cool air will also challenge some records.

Record low daily maximum temps are 46 degrees on Monday and 45 degrees on Tuesday, both set back in 1989. The record low on Monday is 27 degrees, which could be in jeopardy. That record has stood all the way since 1943.

The region will be slow to warm up on Wednesday, but warmer weather returns to end the week.

