WEATHER ALERT: Freeze Warning and Record Cold

After a seasonably cool weekend, much colder air is headed for the Tri-States just in time for the work week. The cooler air will make its presence known overnight Sunday night, with lows dropping into the low 30′s. For the day on Monday, high temperatures will only climb into the low to mid 40′s! This could challenge the record low maximum temperature of 46 degrees set back in 1989. With winds gusting up to 25-30mph at times, it will likely feel colder than the 40′s so you will want to be weather alert and bundle up Monday.

Monday night, a freeze warning is in effect for the Tri-States as temperatures are set to plunge into the mid to upper 20′s. This could also challenge Monday’s record low of 27 degrees set all the way back in 1943.

The cool weather will stick around for Tuesday, with another record low high temperature in jeopardy, with temps also dropping into the 20′s Tuesday night.

A gradual warm up begins on Wednesday, before temperatures really begin climbing to end the week.

