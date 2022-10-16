WGEM Sports Saturday (October 15) Western Illinois Leathernecks Fall To Defeat On The College Gridiron Against Southern Illinois In Carbondale

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -In Carbondale, Illinois earlier today, the Western Illinois football team fell to defeat against in-state rival Southern Illinois 30-7. The game was a Homecoming match-up for the Salukis. The loss drops the Leathernecks to 0-6 overall, 0-3 in league play. Southern Illinois was able to keep control of the football, owning time of possession at a clip of 41:21-18:39.

Overall, the Leathernecks did a solid job against the Southern run game, holding the Salukis to 140 yards on 47 carries, three yards per carry but Southern Illinois was able to stay on the field, thanks in large part to going 8-16 on third down. Southern Illinois was able to get off to a strong start to take an early lead. After holding the Leathernecks to a three-and-out on their first possession, the Salukis went 69 yards on five plays in two minutes, eight seconds, taking a 7-0 lead. The Salukis would add another touchdown in the first quarter, one in the second quarter and a field goal to lead 23-0 late in the half.

The Leathernecks would get on the scoreboard late in the first half as Henry Ogala (7-19-1, 63 yards) hit Naseim Brantley ffor a 30-yard score to make it 23-7 at half. Brantley had another solid outing, hauling in a team high four catches for a team-leading 71 yards. In the second half, Western Illinois’ defense would lock in on Southern, allowing one final Saluki score in the third quarter before shutting out Southern Illinois the final 24:24 of game action.

Chris Bruno came in relief of Ogala and tossed a team-high 81 yards on 6-16 while also leading the Leathernecks on the ground with 15 yards rushing. As a team, Western Illinois ran the ball 19 times for 33 yards. Ogala and Bruno went a combined 13-35 with one touchdown and one interception for 144 yards. Third down was a struggle for the Leathernecks, as the team went 1-11. Defensively, Bryce Cross had a career day, registering a personal-best, and team-high, 10 tackles.

Western Illinois finally plays at home this month, playing their lone October home game next Saturday. The Leathernecks take on Youngstown State at 3 p.m. The game serves as Western Illinois’ Homecoming contest.

---WIU Release

