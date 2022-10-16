WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) Quincy High Blue Devils Shine Bright At The Western Big 6 Cross Country Championships

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Cross Country program had a big day at the Western Big 6 Cross Country Championshps. On Thursday, under the direction of head coach Eric Davis, the Lady Blue Devils captured their third straight conference crown led by Olivia Schuering. The talented junior earned All-conference top honors as well yesterday along with Alexandria Meyers, Keeauna Scheufele, and Nataly Uppinghouse

On the boys side, QHS turned in a solid performance as a squad and defended their team title in grand style led by Eric McClelland. The talented senior finished second in teh individual standings and earned Western Big 6 All-Conference honors along with teammate Tommy Hess.

