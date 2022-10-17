Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EDINA, Minn. (Gray News) - A viral challenge apparently made several middle school students in Minnesota sick on Thursday.

Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after attempting the “One Chip Challenge.”

An ambulance was called, but fortunately, no one had a severe allergic reaction or was seriously injured.

The “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a single tortilla chip from the brand Paqui, made with the hottest pepper on the planet – the Carolina Reaper. Then, the key is to see how long you can go without drinking milk or water.

The chip is sold in single packs of one chip for $8.99.

Videos of people attempting the challenge for the past few years have been shared on TikTok and YouTube. Paqui first made the chips six years ago.

A warning on Paqui’s website reads, in part, “Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.”

Several school districts across the country have banned the chips from school premises due to the risk of adverse effects.

Poison Control has a webpage dedicated to the “One Chip Challenge” with more information.

