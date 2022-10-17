Billiard championships to return to Quincy

WGEM News at Five
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - For the second year in a row, the annual ACS Illinois State Billiard Championships are set to return to Quincy.

This year’s tournament featured around 700 players, and brought in nearly $1 million to the city according to SeeQuincy Executive Director Holly Cain.

She said next year’s edition is expected to be even bigger, with roughly 900 participants playing on 120 pool tables.

Cain said she was excited that the competition was coming back to the Gem City, as it brings a boost to the economy and brings new people to the area.

“We love the initial impact because they are eating out, they are fueling here, they are staying the night... but we also like to get them here too. Because once they’ve come here, it may be the first time they’ve visited,” said Cain.

She said this is especially true this year with more players from Northern Illinois expected to participate.

“A lot of the clubs from the Northern Illinois groups are coming into Quincy and again, many of them for the first time. So we know how often we go to Chicago and the suburbs, but it’s getting them here to see what we have to offer, and the free parking and the affordability we offer,” said Cain.

Cain said having the tournament will also help rejuvenate the local economy during what is still considered the off season.

The tournament will be held from March 15-19 in 2023 at the Oakley-Lindsay Civic Center.

Admission is free and open to the public and all ages. Players need to be ACS sanctioned members.

For more information, you can contact Cecil Messer at 219-465-8101 or Dan Taylor at 630-399-8890.

