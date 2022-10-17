Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 16th, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Curtis Carlton

Jesse Sorrell

Cameron Cain

Charlie Curry

Pat Shear

Riley Epperson

Ronald Rankin

Brenda Leffler

Christine Jefferson

Marie Haigh

Matt Hagerbaumer

Ethan Slater

Cheryl Fletcher

Branleigh Wright

Alex John Frieden

ANNIVERSARIES

Brandon & Casey McGartland

Roger & Cathy Prunty

Larry & Janet Leebold

Zach & Kendra Goodwin

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33rd and Broadway shots fired
Vehicle shot while in traffic on Quincy’s Broadway Street
1 injured in Hannibal crash
1 injured in Hannibal crash involving motorcycle
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
Freeze Warnings have been issued for much of the Tri-States ahead of near record cold weather...
WEATHER ALERT: Freeze Warning and Record Cold
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 6