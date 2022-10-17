QUINCY (WGEM) - A Weather Alert for the Tri-State area. We have a Freeze Warning in effect. Temperatures across the region will get down below the freezing mark with a morning low on Tuesday expected to drop into the mid-20s. We have a stretch of cooler-than-normal temperatures for a couple of days. High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to top out just below the 50-degree mark. Our normal daytime highs top out in the mid-60s for this time of year. This weather pattern has us in a little bit of a stiff northerly wind flow and that has our temperatures running on the cool side. The entire forecast is really hinging on the wind flow. And the wind flow will all begin to switch around late Wednesday when the wind begins to shift out of the southwest.

Warm air will return by Friday (Max Inman)

That southwesterly wind shift will continue Thursday, Friday, Saturday and into Sunday each one of those days becoming progressively warmer. Although the wind will be out of the south, and it will begin to warm things up, it will be a little bit on the breezy side this weekend with wind gusting to 30 miles per hour. We will see high temperatures later this week in the mid-70s and this weekend in the low to mid-70s. This forecast does remain on the dry side with little chance of rain over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.