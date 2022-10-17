Hannibal schools Career Ladder program gets state funding boost

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal teachers who make efforts to improve their curriculum and tutor your kids after school will soon be getting a bigger pay boost for doing so.

The Career Ladder program rewards teachers with up to $5,000 in bonuses depending on how much time they put in to enhance their teaching techniques or working with students after school.

The Career Ladder Program is broken up into three stages, based on how many years someone has been teaching and how many hours they put into enhancing their curriculum and tutoring. To be eligible to be in the program, teachers need to be teaching for at least two years. That has made more teachers eligible to get bonuses, as before they had to be in the field for five years.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Instruction Shawn Brown said the state had originally funded their Career Ladder program, but ceased doing so 10 years ago. He said the district continued the program, paying out of their own pocket to reward teachers and help with recruitment and retainment. They just learned last week the state will now fund 60 percent of their program allowing them to offer bigger bonuses.

Brown said this is a win for teachers and students.

“It provides more opportunities for our students to be with their instructors, whether it be through student tutoring or through student contact, there’s just those many more hours that they would be able to spend with them,” he said. “But I also think its more important is that they are doing curriculum enhancement. It always ensures that our level of learning is going to be at those high levels of learning that we are looking for.”

Brown said between 220 and 230 teachers have signed onto the program.

Career Ladder Committee co-chair Chris Booker said the tutoring aspect allows teachers to plan out their schedules and offer tutoring to students either after school, on Saturdays, or even during the summer.

For Stage One, a teacher has to do a minimum of 50 hours, Stage Two is minimum of 75 hours, and Stage Three is a minimum of 100 hours. These hours include tutoring and curriculum enhancement.

She said she teaches a couple hours a week and occasionally on Saturdays. She said the time they set aside for students is beneficial.

“Some of our students are very reluctant to ask for help in a classroom setting. They don’t want to appear to not understand and sometimes they just get lost in those large groups,” Booker said. “When we can pull them in after school and work with them one on one, or in a small group setting we can really target what they need and help them grow as learners.”

Booker said, for teachers, the bonuses are great financially and it shows appreciation for the hard work they put into improving the classroom and their teaching.

Brown said a concern is this is a yearly item, so they are unsure if the state will fund it next year. If the state doesn’t fund it next year, they will still offer Career Ladder, but bonuses will have to be scaled back again.

