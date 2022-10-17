Hospital Report: October 17, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Iris Audry Newman Schoonover, age 96, of Liberty, died on October 15 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Robert Lee Riddle, 58, of Keokuk died October 14 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison, IA. Vigen Memorial home.

Karen Cochenour Busby, 71, of Luray, Missouri, died October 14 at her home in Luray. Vigen Memorial Home.

Greg Kuse, age 72, of Quincy, died on October 13 in the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Frances L. Rudicil, age 87, of Ursa, formerly of Liberty, IL, died on October 15 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Larry Sanders, 80, of Hannibal, MO, passed away October 13 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Joyce D. Koch, 89, of Quincy, IL, passed away October 13 at Sunset Home in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Nicholas Watson & Aliyah Cooper of Quincy, IL/Keokuk, IA...girl

James & Nitra Campbell of Quincy, IL...boy

Dalton & Darci Heauner of Pittsfield, IL...boy

Andy & Faith Stille of Barry, IL...girl.

Parker & Jennifer Haerr of Taylor, MO...boy

