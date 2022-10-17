Illinois farming fatalities declining

By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Farmers are hard at work this time of year, and that work can be dangerous, if not deadly, at times. However, according to data from the Illinois Farm Bureau, there have been less deaths this year.

There have been 7 farming related deaths across the state so far in 2022.

That number is lower than the yearly average of 10 deaths.

Adams County farmer Brent Clair said a few different factors may have led to the decline.

“Thanks to technology and bigger equipment, we don’t necessarily have to work 20 hour days,” said Clair.

He said despite the improvements, there remains some danger as farmers climb into grain bins and move between fields on county roads.

To continue the decline, Clair said it will take effort from both farmers and drivers.

“We’re trying to do our best to make sure that our equipment has good lights on it to make us more visible. But also, we need the help of the drivers as well to recognize us,” said Clair.

He said patience is one of the biggest factors in helping keep everyone safe.

“We may not be able to move over very far on a county road or even some of the major roads. Just give us a few extra seconds, we’ll try to find you a spot to pull over and give you room to get by,” said Clair.

Only a couple of seconds of extra time can mean the difference between safety and danger.

“As far as farmers go, we are an impatient breed. We want to get things done... and sometimes it’s taking the extra five seconds to maybe shut something down, or put a safety lock on or something like that to make sure something bad doesn’t happen,” said Clair.

He said it is important for everyone to remain patient and cautious through the next couple of weeks as harvest season wraps up.

You can find farming safety tips from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture website and from the USDA website.

