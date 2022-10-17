Knox County Nursing Home District requests community’s help this election

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a proposal on the ballot in Knox County that could raise more money for the county’s nursing home.

This would be the first request for an increase in nearly 20 years.

The measure would increase the property tax rate for the Knox County Nursing Home District.

If approved, the rate would increase from .2620 to .3500 cents per 100 dollars of assessed valuation.

“This would definitely help with that because inflation in the past 20 years has definitely made a huge impact on facilities and especially smaller homes like us, so this would help a lot,” said interim Knox County Nursing Home Administrator Katlind Murry.

This would give the nursing home about $100,000 more a year.

Murry said the funds would go towards building upgrades, employee retention, general maintenance and supply needs.

You can preview the Knox County ballot here.

