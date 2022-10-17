New Missouri voting law to go in effect for Nov. General Election

WGEM News at Five
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The voting process will be a little different for those who live in Missouri.

Missouri passed a new voting law this year requiring you to bring a photo ID if you’re voting in person.

Local Missouri county officials are hoping that the transition with the law will be smooth.

“We do have a lot of people that use their voter ID card, which that’ll be an adjustment for them. I’m going to have our election judges trained and hopefully it will be a smooth transition,” said Shelby County Clerk Stephanie Bender.

The photo ID needs to be issued by the state of Missouri or the federal government.

Examples of acceptable IDs include a Missouri driver’s license, a non-driver’s license, a U.S. passport, or a military ID.

If you don’t have an ID when you arrive at the polling place you can still vote, however it will be a blue provisional ballot, which will be counted after the close of the election.

