New Missouri voting law to go in effect for Nov. General Election
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The voting process will be a little different for those who live in Missouri.
Missouri passed a new voting law this year requiring you to bring a photo ID if you’re voting in person.
Local Missouri county officials are hoping that the transition with the law will be smooth.
“We do have a lot of people that use their voter ID card, which that’ll be an adjustment for them. I’m going to have our election judges trained and hopefully it will be a smooth transition,” said Shelby County Clerk Stephanie Bender.
The photo ID needs to be issued by the state of Missouri or the federal government.
Examples of acceptable IDs include a Missouri driver’s license, a non-driver’s license, a U.S. passport, or a military ID.
If you don’t have an ID when you arrive at the polling place you can still vote, however it will be a blue provisional ballot, which will be counted after the close of the election.
