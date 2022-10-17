Non-profits in Macomb could soon receive a helping hand

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb is allocating $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money towards a new grant program that would aid non-profits.

Depending on how many non-profits apply for the grant, each recipient is eligible for up to $10,000 in assistance.

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the city has a significant amount of low to moderate income households.

“There are people who don’t have enough food, don’t have enough clothing, don’t have enough shelter and these organizations provide some services to them now, and with this they can provide even more to those citizens most in need,” Bannon said.

The grant applies to non-profit organizations that provide residents with either food, clothing or shelter.

“We know those local organizations and they know us and our community,” Bannon said. “They’re going to be able to put this money where it’ll be able to do the most good.”

Good Food Collaborative, a mobile food pantry that serves all of McDonough County, is one non-profit that said the extra funding comes at the perfect time.

Director of Operations Zac Green said in September they had to close applications for new recipients due to the high demand. Before that, the organization transitioned to every-other-week deliveries.

Good Food Collaborative designates one week of deliveries to residents inside Macomb and one week to residents outside of Macomb.

“This time last year we were looking at averaging around 220 households a week, so just in Macomb beats what we were doing a year ago overall,” Green said. “At the rate of growth, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re in the 500 or 600 range weekly which we can’t sustain that.”

In June alone, the non-profit delivered to 1,702 households compared to 609 in June, 2021.

Green said if they’re able to receive funding from the city, it could open a few spots to serve more residents in need.

“We’re currently working through this grant and in the process of applying for other grants where if we do get a little more financially stable, then that will allow us to open back up,” Green added.

Green also noted that donations are needed now more than ever to keep up with the record-high demand.

