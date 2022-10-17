Portion of Broadway westbound lanes in Quincy to be redirected

QUINCY (WGEM) - Starting on Monday, Oct. 17, both westbound lanes on Broadway between 22nd and 24th streets will be redirected to the center turn lane.

According to Quincy Central Services, the lanes will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 until 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct 21.

Central Services said the closure is due to the replacement of a water man, water services and a fire hydrant.

They ask that drivers use caution when driving through work zones or use a different route.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.