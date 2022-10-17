Quincy University Choirs held first concert of the fall season

By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 16, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - On Sunday afternoon, Quincy University Choirs gathered at the Francis Chapel on campus to perform for the first time in the new school year.

The event’s theme was An American Collage.

Director of Choirs Kristin Ramseyer said this comes as the university’s music department is preparing to embark on a trip to Austria in May.

”Often times, audiences in foreign countries love to hear American choirs perform American music, and so it really just began with the question of ‘what is American music?’” Ramseyer said.

Songs performed on Sunday resembled Americana and gospel.

Ramseyer added that the music department is actively working towards incorporating Canadian and Mexican cultured songs into performances.

The performance was carried by three different choir ensembles. Two of which rehearse twice per week for 50 minutes and another choir that rehearses one time per week for one hour.

“They put in a lot of time and effort in rehearsal and outside of rehearsal,” Ramseyer said. “We’ve been practicing since the first full week of school in late August.”

Ramseyer noted that the choirs next performance is Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Concerts are free and open to the public.

