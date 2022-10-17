Survey: More travelers will avoid checking bags on future flights

FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or...
FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or mishaps.(WVUE Fox 8)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A survey found more air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly.

According to the September survey, 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer.

Of the 1,700 Americans in the survey, 1 in 6 said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with federal statistics that show more than 1.7 million bags were mishandled last year by U.S. air carriers.

The survey also shows that 41% of fliers now say they will avoid checking in with a bag in the future.

23% say they will use their own bag-tracking technology like an Apple AirTag if they do.

Transportation experts agree that staffing shortages at airports combined with high travel demand are at the root of the problem.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33rd and Broadway shots fired
Vehicle shot while in traffic on Quincy’s Broadway Street
1 injured in Hannibal crash
1 injured in Hannibal crash involving motorcycle
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
The Schuyler County 2022 General Election Ballot lists the wrong candidate for US Senator.
Ballot error in Schuyler County, Illinois, results in early votes being tossed
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bruce Sutter hurls a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the...
Former GM Merrill Eckstein recalls Bruce Sutter’s time as a Quincy Cub

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
qmg play of the week
qmg play of the week
QU Choirs hold first concert of school year
QU Choirs hold first concert of school year
Keokuk Refugee Coalition to house Ukrainian refugees
Keokuk Refugee Coalition to house Ukrainian refugees
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit