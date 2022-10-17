Vehicle shot while in traffic on Quincy’s Broadway Street

By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A person in a vehicle shot another vehicle while in traffic near 33rd and Broadway streets in Quincy around 7:25 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The shooting caused the westbound lanes of Broadway Street to be closed for a short time as police investigated.

Police on scene told WGEM News that one vehicle was struck by a bullet, apparently hitting the gas tank, causing fuel to leak on the pavement.

Police said the vehicle was towed from the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said the suspect vehicle got away and was last seen heading west on Broadway.

No injuries were reported.

