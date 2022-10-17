Weather Alert due to the coldest air so far this season arriving

By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Freeze Warning will be going into effect for much of the Tri-States tonight running through tomorrow morning. Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Cold temperatures remain the main story weather-wise in the short term. Our area will remain under the influence of north/northwesterly winds. These winds are transporting cool, dry Arctic air into the region. We are starting off our Monday morning with some chilly temperatures, in the 30s. It is already a little breezy though, which is leading to wind chill values in the 20s for much of the Tri-States. Despite clear sunny skies, temperatures will be held down. Highs will only be in the 40s, when we are typically in the mid 60s. However, winds will gust in the 20 mph range with a few gusts up to 35 mph. This will cause our feels like temperatures to be in the 30s. The winds will start to relax some tonight, but we could still have a few gusts up to 20 mph. We will have mostly clear skies and much colder temperatures tonight. Lows will be in the 20s but for a few hours late tonight/early tomorrow morning wind chill values could fall into the upper teens.

Below is a look at where the records for today and tomorrow currently stand.

