Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 18th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Lorna Shade
Mary Kay Waldhaus
Dusty Griffith
Becky Hidy
Daxton Terwelp
Brian Richter
Molly Lynn Sutherland
Chevee Carter
Rose Barry
Sharon Weese
Sue Thorman
Carol Hunold
Erica Thurman
Jane Windoffer
Bernice Dooley
Leota De Jaynes
Hayden Mayhugh
Cindy Morrow
Curtis Mosby Sr.
Lisa Frieden
Jessica Fink
Kesha Roundcount
Beth Cockerill
Ashley Ingles
Ryan Mills
ANNIVERSARIES
Greg & Becky Troy
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.