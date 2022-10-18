Fort Madison sees another redemption center open

FORT MADSION (WGEM) - A redemption center for your recycling and a little cash back is open again in Fort Madison.

After redemption centers opened and closed in Fort Madison for a decade, a new family is taking a shot at opening and sustaining one.

Before the opening of “Patel Redemption” last week, Fort Madison community members like Martha Spear would either drive to Burlington, Mount Pleasant, or save up their old cans and bottles until they were able to redeem them somewhere for profit.

“It’s wonderful, helps the environment, cleans up the trash, we like to keep the change,” said Spear. “It’s just great to have it open again.”

Now her family is here with trash bags filled with used products they’ve been saving for a while.

Spear said there’s a reason she redeems her waste instead of throwing it away.

“We kind of had been trying to keep the change just in a little container for a vacation,” said Spear.

Patel Redemption owner Ankit Patel said he thinks the business will thrive due to his years of experience managing quicker liquor next door.

“We’ve been a family business running it for the last 26 years and so with that background and knowledge of how to run a business and keep it open longer I have and my wife have the capability to keep this redemption center running I think functionally running well enough,” said Patel.

So what empty bottle and cans can you bring to the center?

“Anheuser Busch products, we’re doing Miller, Coors and all their flavors and brands that they carry,” said Patel. “Doing Pepsi, Coke and 7Up and whatever their brands are in, there’s so many varieties of what they have also.”

Patel reminds visitors to make sure the cans, glass bottles and plastic bottles are clean when being brought to the center.

Those bringing goods can receive five cents for each bottle or can brought in.

The redemption center is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday.

