Hospital Report: October 18, 2022

By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Gregory A. ‘Greg’ Holtschlag, age 64, of Quincy, died on October 15 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Paul A. Wellman age 87, of Quincy died on October 17 in Good Samaritan Home, Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Delores Weathers, age 86, of Canton, MO died October 16 at Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton. Davis Funeral Home.

Robert L. Wagy, Sr., age 74, of Fowler, died on October 15 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Laura Obert, age 58, Quincy, died October 15 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Joseph & Lucy Sagaser of Paris, MO...boy

Jeffrey & Breanne Patterson of Quincy, IL...boy

