Knox County windmill project undergoes agreement revisions

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, MO. (WGEM) - Knox County has been working with Cordelio Power for years now to bring a windmill farm to Knox County.

Knox County commissioners had a public meeting yesterday discussing the project.

After hearing community members concerns, the commissioners reached out to Cordelio Power to revise their agreement.

“They spoke with the other 2 commissioners about their concerns,” said presiding commissioner Evan Glasgow. “They were able to make a change within the agreement that they felt met their concerns.”

Concerns are that the windmills could be too close to homes, too tall or could potentially tear up the roads while they’re being installed.

Glasgow said he believes they wrote up an agreement that addresses all the concerns of the community and sets a minimum distance that any windmill must be from a residence.

“This is nothing new, we’ve went over every aspect of these agreements with a fine-tooth comb as well as our attorney’s,” said Glasgow.

Tom Deveny is one of the landowners involved in this windmill project.

Deveny is hoping that the community will be satisfied with the updated agreement.

He said not only will this be good for him as a landowner involved in this project, but it will benefit the county.

“There will be millions of dollars of new revenues that is not currently available,” said Deveny. “There’s in my lifetime never been an opportunity for enhanced tax revenue that even approached what we’re seeing here.”

There will be another meeting regarding the revised agreement at 10 a.m., Oct. 24.

To look at Cordelio Power’s current areas with projects, click here.

Agreements:

Knox County commissioners want community feedback for a big project

