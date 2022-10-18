Local employers seeing more applicants, employees ‘ghosting’

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the holiday shopping season approaches, a local hiring company says employers are looking to add staff but some employees aren’t responding to job offers.

Tim Bonansinga, co-owner of Inter-Connect Employment Services, said “ghosting” is when employers offer job applicants an interview or job offer but get no response.

He said this problem has been around for awhile, but has been getting worse as some companies are experiencing 50% of no shows for jobs. He said the practice is frustrating for employers who put time and resources into the hiring process.

He warns ghosting a company could have lasting consequences as employers do keep a record of who applies for other jobs.

“There might be a job you really really want come up down the line and you are in big competition for that particular position and you might be stricken because you show no respect and you showed that you weren’t reliable,” Bonanasinga said.

He said some companies hold on to records for years for record purposes.

Bonansinga said he’s seeing this most in the manufacturing, warehouse, retail, and food service industry. Local restaurants said they have been seeing this a lot and it can be frustrating and stressful.

He said the reasons people choose to ghost can vary, including applying to jobs to stay on benefits, but it’s also likely that people simply got another job and decided not to tell their the other employer. He said ghosting can disrupt workplace operations.

“Rather than show up every day, you might have people just fail to to show up and what does that supply leader supposed to do that day when he can’t run his operations and where does he get the help to get the things out the door?” Bonansinga said.

He said sometimes when someone is being interviewed for a job, they might not tell the company they are applying to other jobs out of fear it could impact their chances of being hired.

Bonansinga said if they were to get another job at a different company, they should be courteous and let the other employer know if they have offered you a job, and tell them to keep you in mind if you ever need a job with them down the road. He said that shows that you are a professional, and allows the business to move down the list.

