Lorenzo Bull Park to get a makeover, become more “community friendly”

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a plan to update a Quincy park to make it more “community friendly.”

The friends of the Lorenzo Bull House in Quincy want to do landscaping and enhance the garden at the park around the historic house.

President Dick Wellman said they already restored an old fountain and they want to install a sculpture garden.

He said he wants to make the park a destination for the community.

“Our idea was to change the community view of this property and make it more community friendly because it is a great event center and so we want to enhance the garden area and we have already started doing that with the fountain,” Wellman said.

Wellman said they plan to do more outdoor projects in the spring.

If you want to donate or volunteer, email: info@friendsofthelorenzobullhouse.org.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.