Macomb police alert drivers of closures ahead of WIU homecoming parade

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb police are warning drivers of road and parking closures on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the WIU homecoming parade.

Chief Jerel Jones reported W. Jefferson Street would be closed, from Ward Street to Randolph Street, beginning at 7 a.m. as parade participants line up. Parking will also be temporarily prohibited on W. Jefferson Street but will be reinstated after the event has ended.

Chief Jones stated residents on W. Jefferson Street should expect an increase in traffic and it may be difficult for residents to exit their driveways.

Jones suggests using the alleyways if possible or park on Washington Street or Piper Street if you expect to leave before, or during the parade.

Jones also reported a detour of Hwy 136/67 will start at 9:30 a.m. routing traffic around on West University Drive to Wigwam Hollow Road until the event is concluded.

Jones stated the bypass will be closed from the intersections of Johnson and Jackson Street to Lafayette and Calhoun Street intersection.

Also, at 10 a.m. the intersection of Wigwam Hollow will be closed for traveling east on Adams Street. Southbound traffic will also be prohibited from the intersection of Murray Street and Western Avenue during the parade.

Local traffic trying to commute across town is advised to travel east and west on Grant Street to avoid the congestion the parade provides.

WIU homecoming parade map (Macomb Police Department)

