Macomb police alert drivers of closures ahead of WIU homecoming parade

(Road closures in Midland)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb police are warning drivers of road and parking closures on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the WIU homecoming parade.

Chief Jerel Jones reported W. Jefferson Street would be closed, from Ward Street to Randolph Street, beginning at 7 a.m. as parade participants line up. Parking will also be temporarily prohibited on W. Jefferson Street but will be reinstated after the event has ended.

Chief Jones stated residents on W. Jefferson Street should expect an increase in traffic and it may be difficult for residents to exit their driveways.

Jones suggests using the alleyways if possible or park on Washington Street or Piper Street if you expect to leave before, or during the parade.

Jones also reported a detour of Hwy 136/67 will start at 9:30 a.m. routing traffic around on West University Drive to Wigwam Hollow Road until the event is concluded.

Jones stated the bypass will be closed from the intersections of Johnson and Jackson Street to Lafayette and Calhoun Street intersection.

Also, at 10 a.m. the intersection of Wigwam Hollow will be closed for traveling east on Adams Street. Southbound traffic will also be prohibited from the intersection of Murray Street and Western Avenue during the parade.

Local traffic trying to commute across town is advised to travel east and west on Grant Street to avoid the congestion the parade provides.

WIU homecoming parade map
WIU homecoming parade map(Macomb Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33rd and Broadway shots fired
Vehicle shot while in traffic on Quincy’s Broadway Street
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
taste of palmyra
Taste of Palmyra event brings community together for food and fun
ghosting problem for employers
Local employers seeing more applicants, employees ‘ghosting’
1 injured in Hannibal crash
1 injured in Hannibal crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Hannibal Lady Pirates Play Host To Mexico On The MSHSAA Volleyball Court
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 17) Hannibal Lady Pirates Post A 2-0 Win In Volleyball Action vs. Mexico
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Face QHS On The Volleyball Court On Pink Night 2022
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Oct. 17) QHS Volleyball Team Takea On QND Raiders During Pink Night
QU Hawks Quarterback Tionne Harris In The GLVC Spotlight
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (Oct, 17) QU Hawks QB Tionne Harris Back In The GLVC Spotlight
ghosting problem for employers
Local employers seeing more applicants, employees ‘ghosting’