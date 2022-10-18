Macomb roadwork on N Randolph and University Drive

Macomb Road Construction
Macomb Road Construction(MGN)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT
MACOMB (WGEM) - Road construction will start at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on North Randolph, from Calhoun Street to University Drive, and on University Drive, from North Lafayette to Bower Road.

The Public Works Department reported it’s necessary for the contractor to crack seal the roads and that construction will result in temporary traffic interruptions.

Roadwork is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.

