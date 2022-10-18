Quincy ARISE Coalition receives IDPH funding to address health inequities

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday that up to $3.7 million in grants to organizations around the state to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the recipients is the Quincy ARISE Coalition, a partnership between Quincy Medical Group (QMG), YWCA Quincy, Bella Ease, and the Adams County Health Department.

ARISE (Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systemic Equity) is a federally funded, joint initiative of IDPH’s Center for Minority Health Services and The Center for Rural Health, in collaboration with Well-being and Equity (WE) in the World.

The ARISE Coalitions are formed throughout the state. Each coalition customized its health equity experience to meet the needs of its local community and to advance health equity in partnership with communities experiencing inequities.

ARISE funds 18 coalitions across Illinois, with each coalition having a range of one to four individuals with lived experience that are part of the discussions and decision-making processes to change health inequity.

“Our coalition came together in the spring of 2022 for the purpose of addressing post-Covid community needs,” said Selena Stegeman, Director of Business Intelligence at QMG. “Early on, our coalition learned that rural America has unique challenges with social inequities that are different than urban communities. Communities in West Central Illinois are geographically distanced creating challenges including lack of transportation, access to healthcare, food insecurity, limited job opportunities, and proximity to social services.”

Last fall, in the aftermath of Covid-19, the United Way of Adams County completed a community needs assessment with a focus on understanding the state of local financial stability, education, and health through a collection of primary and secondary research, including engagement with community members and individuals of lived experience.

“The need has never been greater. Using this research and additional data and funding provided through this grant, the Quincy ARISE Coalition will use a data-driven approach to identify, understand, and take necessary actions to help educate members of the community and reduce inequities that exist in healthcare,” said Luanna Flagg, Health Educator with the Adams County Health Department.

“Although we are operating in different parts of the state, we will come together as one coalition in-person and monthly throughout the project. This networking will provide support among coalitions and uplift our common goals for change,” said Stegeman.

