Quincy police to have more officers patrolling streets after recent string of crime in the community

QUINCY (WGEM) - The case of a car hit by gunfire while driving down Broadway, is still under investigation. This is just the latest in a string of violence in Quincy.

Quincy Police Deputy Chief Michael Tyler said they’re looking to have more supervisors out patrolling to help reduce the number of violent crimes happening in the city.

“The other thing is, we always commonly at night patrol around the nightclubs and our problem areas,” Tyler said. “So that’s a lot of it to just be invisible in those problem areas and those problem times that will combat a lot of stuff because when you see a police squad car run around, you’re not just gonna go ahead and start doing criminal actions.”

Quincy Residents like Natascha Will said the recent shooting incident in Quincy is concerning.

“I just find it shocking. You don’t think of Quincy as a place, that’s going to have a lot of gun violence but it seems to be happening more and more,” Will said. “Which kind of makes you worry about your own security.”

“It’s scary for everybody really,” Juston Smith said. “If you’re a parent and you got shootings like this around town, it’s scary to even go outside. You just never know what’s going to happen. Even going out shopping, anything can be going on.”

Tyler said right now, investigators are looking at footage from businesses around 33rd and Broadway where the shooting happened Sunday night, to identify the at-fault driver.

“We’re trying to put together if there was some sort of relationship or what actually happened and why this was caused,” Tyler said.

Tyler said normally random acts of violence don’t happen in Quincy.

“Usually there’s something behind it,” Tyler said.

He said last year the department’s street crimes unit dissolved because of the shortage of staff so now they have this plan in place until they get their numbers back up.

“We need probably to hire this year about 15 officers. We have a pretty good eligibility list,” Tyler said. “We had 26 people test. 25 out of the 26 passed.”

“I think having them out patrolling more especially in areas where it’s been happening or where it could happen might be a little more comfort, just seeing the police out,” Will said. “So even if it happens maybe they can get the people.”

Tyler said they still haven’t found the driver at fault.

He said if they locate the person, there will be an arrest and charges filed against them from the state’s attorney’s office that could include aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He said charges could also be affected by their criminal history.

Tyler asks if you saw what happened or know information about the incident that could help them in the investigation to call the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at (217) 228-4474.

