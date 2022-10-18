Revitalization plan targets bringing more middle-level housing to Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - The City of Macomb is implementing a Community Revitalization Plan in order to address areas of needed improvement around town.

Specifically, Mayor Michael Inman said this is being done to address the city’s population loss by improving the gaps in housing availability.

In 2021, the city undertook a planning process with the Illinois Housing Development Authority to determine what changes need to be made.

Inman said the results have identified housing, ease of travel and infrastructure as primary areas of need.

“Those folks that are looking for comfort, expanding a family, neighborhoods, access to schools and things like that, everybody needs and wants that but there seems to be an identified lack that we need to address there,” Inman said.

By adopting a revitalization plan, Inman said it could make the city more likely to receive grants which could assist with housing development.

“Going forward it gives the city a vision, a plan and we can sell that plan hopefully through this resolution when we go to seek additional grant funding,” Inman added.

While the city has a considerable amount of low income housing, local real estate broker at RE/MAX Gene Curtis said that when a middle-level house does go on the market, it usually doesn’t last long.

“It can usually be just a matter of weeks or a few short days if it’s ready to go, in this market at least,” Curtis said.

Curtis noted that as of Tuesday afternoon, only one house was available in the entire city with a listing price between $80,000 and $100,000.

One of Macomb’s largest employers, NTN Bower, is feeling the effects of staff shortages. Vice President Steve Hensley said this could in-part be due to the lack of middle-level housing.

“We’re about 150 heads short,” Hensley said. “We’ve hired over 400 people in the last 18 months and unfortunately we’ve had 300 leave.”

The age range of workers has also dipped. Hensley said employees may choose to leave rather than settle down in Macomb when they’re ready to upgrade their living situation.

“Our seniority average has gone from 14 years down to 8 years, so our seniority and the age of our workers is getting younger,” Hensley added.

The southeast quadrant of the city was the only area not included in the survey, as Inman said there are already a number of developed single-family homes there.

Over the next several months, the city will begin talking with developers to move the plan forward.

Goals and recommendations (Mayor Mike Inman)

Resources:

House for sale in Macomb

Macomb home values: Zillow

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.