Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams

QUINCY (WGEM) - Deakon Schuette was eating lunch in the Quincy Notre Dame cafeteria when he was approached by Raiders head football coach Jack Cornell.

“I was looking for a kicker after our kicker the last three years had graduated and had gotten word that Deakon might be a kid who could do it,” Cornell said of Schuette, a senior who had transferred from Quincy High School after his family had moved outside the school district and was set to join the Raiders soccer team.

“He seemed a little hesitant about it, worried about maybe getting hurt and missing soccer, but we talked it through and decided to give it a chance.”

Schuette, at first, didn’t believe Cornell.

“I thought Coach (Cornell) was joking,” said Schuette, who also starts at left fullback for the QND soccer team. “So we went out to the field and I made some kicks and the special teams coach was impressed and so we went with it.”

A few weeks later, Schuette got his first live-fire action, and against QHS to boot in the season opener no less, and he responded with field goals of 47 and 51 yards, the latter an unofficial school record.

Schuette said he barely remembers the kick through the fog of 3,500 fans on that hot August night at Advance Physical Therapy Field.

“Honestly, I was so in the moment, I didn’t know how to react,” Schuette said of the long field goal in an eventual 21-13 loss to their crosstown rivals. “I was so pumped up and still celebrating and forgot we had to kick off until the coaches started yelling at me.”

“That was one of the longest kicks in the history of the program,” Cornell said. “Plus, he was kicking for the first time under duress. Deakon is a really special athlete.”

For the season, Schuette is a perfect 12-for-12 on extra points and 5-for-7 on field goal attempts for the Raiders, who take a 4-4 record into Saturday’s regular season finale at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. A victory will make QND eligible for the Illinois postseason playoffs.

Meanwhile, on the soccer pitch, Schuette has played a key role as a defender for Coach Greg Reis’ squad, which carries a 14-6-2 record into Wednesday’s Class 1A Mendota Sectional semifinal against Serena.

As a fullback, Schuette doesn’t compile gaudy offensive numbers but he has had a couple of opportunities to score a goal in blowout games but “I missed my shots.” In his role as a defender, Schuette has helped the Raiders compile eight shutouts.

His lone assist was a big one when his crossing pass set up Cole Heckenmeier’s header goal late in a 1-0 victory over Elmhurst Timothy Christian on Oct. 1.

Cornell and Reis both support the opportunity for Schuette to participate in both sports.

“I’m cool with it just so soccer is the top priority,” Reis said. “I want them to do whatever they need to do and I don’t worry about one of my players getting hurt.”

Whether playing soccer or football, injury is always a risk factor so a soccer player making a football tackle, especially on a kickoff, can be a recipe for disaster. Schuette learned that the hard way in a game against Rock Island Alleman.

“I was lucky enough to push the return guy out of bounds but my tackling form wasn’t very good,” Schuette said with a laugh. “I didn’t lead with my helmet in the right place and the coaches were all over me. Maybe if I’d played football earlier, I could have been a safety!”

“Yeah, that play really fired our team up,” Cornell chuckled, thinking about Schuette’s non-textbook tackle.

Reis has a lot of experience when it comes to “loaning” his soccer players to the football team.

Two of his sons, Connor and Cooper as well as his nephew Aubrey, were all soccer players who along with others, like Zeke Little and Connor Schuckman, kicked for the football team.

Current QND athletic director and former head football coach Bill Connell says the football/soccer player combination has been somewhat of a tradition for the Raiders and estimates about 10 players have done that in his 31 years at the school.

“We’re a small school of 402 students so we have to have a plan to make this work,” Connell said. “I let Jack and Greg manage the details and if there’s a problem they’ll speak to me, otherwise I assume there’s no issues.”

Connell said QND has had other athletes who did two sports within one season that wasn’t the football/soccer combination, citing Daniel Haas who played left guard for Connell’s 2004 football team while also running cross country.

“Daniel would miss football practice on Tuesday to run cross country and on Saturday in the meets,” Connell said. “It was hard on the player and the coaching staff but we all made a commitment to make it work.”

Reis says the timing of practices at QND this fall means there isn’t much overlap.

“We are usually done with soccer by 4 p.m. and then football comes out, so it works out,” Reis said.

“We usually find a day that works for football (special teams practice) and then I always try to make Thursday’s walk-through,” Schuette said.

Cornell credits Reis for making it all work.

“Greg’s been great to work with,” Cornell said. “We don’t need Deakon at practice every day so we can tailor practice to when he can be there. He’s a great kid and this has worked really well.”

Last Saturday, Schuette had a tough decision to make: Play in the football game at Granite City in which the Raiders were heavily favored or play in the regional soccer final in which the Raiders were heavily favored.

Schuette, who hopes to kick for a college football team next season, opted for the football game and kicked four extra points and field goal.

“I knew the soccer team was in good hands (in regional finale) and the football game would hopefully allow me to get more game film because I hope to go to college and kick,” Schuette said.

Should the Raiders soccer team win Wednesday’s sectional semifinal, they will play Saturday’s sectional final in Mendota at the same time the football team is playing in suburban St. Louis.

So where will Deakon Schuette be come Saturday if the situation arises?

“Oh, the sectional soccer game,” he said. “I’ll be there, that’s for sure.”

