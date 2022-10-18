Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Tuesday, Oct. 18, an arrest warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging 22-year-old Todd C. Haynes Jr. of Hannibal, with first-degree assault.

Haynes Jr. was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday as a result of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9. He is being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond.

Police have arrested six individuals so far, including Haynes Jr., following the incident Sunday night near 125 North Main.

According to Hannibal police, Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal, and Kaelin Rickey, 26 of Hannibal have been charged with second-degree murder and Jordan A. Payne, 27 and Thomas D.C. Payne, 29 of Hannibal, have been charged with first-degree assault.

Hannibal Police said they responded at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday to the 100 block of North Main where they found a man who had serious injuries.

The man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center where he died.

Police stated the incident is still actively being investigated.

Related Links:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.