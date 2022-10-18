Taste of Palmyra event brings community together for food and fun

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Residents all across the Tri-States enjoyed making crafts, eating food and supporting local businesses at a Palmyra event Monday night.

From sweet candy to burgers on the grill, people near and far got a real taste of the city of Palmyra.

“It’s a pretty exciting event to be at,” said Owner of Simply Picked Country Store Katelyn Ferry.

The event is more than just good food. Ferry said it was her first year as a vendor at the Taste of Palmyra event, which was a big goal for her.

“I have dreamed of having my own business for a very long time and to be able to have this opportunity and actually be a sponsor of this event is huge to me,” she said.

Ferry was one of 90 vendors at the downtown event which gives people a chance to shop local and spend time with friends and family. The event also featured pumpkin bowling and live musical performances.

Hannibal resident Rhonda Brown said she and her fiancé attend every year to support the city.

“I’m sure there is lots coming from all over, just from all the little towns, I’m sure everyone comes here because it is a good thing,” Brown said.

The 2022 Taste of Palmyra Chairperson Anna Gottman thinks the event drew in more than 2,000 visitors.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity,” Gottman said. “These places can see what a great town Palmyra is. It’s such a quaint little community and it’s definitely friendly and fun.”

While it was colder outside than many would have liked, that didn’t stop families from getting dressed up for trunk or treat and showing their Palmyra pride.

“It’s family friendly and we just really look forward to it,” Brown said.

Outside of Palmyra, some of the vendors were from Hannibal, La Grange and Monroe City.

