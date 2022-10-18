Taste of Palmyra event brings community together for food and fun

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Residents all across the Tri-States enjoyed making crafts, eating food and supporting local businesses at a Palmyra event Monday night.

From sweet candy to burgers on the grill, people near and far got a real taste of the city of Palmyra.

“It’s a pretty exciting event to be at,” said Owner of Simply Picked Country Store Katelyn Ferry.

The event is more than just good food. Ferry said it was her first year as a vendor at the Taste of Palmyra event, which was a big goal for her.

“I have dreamed of having my own business for a very long time and to be able to have this opportunity and actually be a sponsor of this event is huge to me,” she said.

Ferry was one of 90 vendors at the downtown event which gives people a chance to shop local and spend time with friends and family. The event also featured pumpkin bowling and live musical performances.

Hannibal resident Rhonda Brown said she and her fiancé attend every year to support the city.

“I’m sure there is lots coming from all over, just from all the little towns, I’m sure everyone comes here because it is a good thing,” Brown said.

The 2022 Taste of Palmyra Chairperson Anna Gottman thinks the event drew in more than 2,000 visitors.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity,” Gottman said. “These places can see what a great town Palmyra is. It’s such a quaint little community and it’s definitely friendly and fun.”

While it was colder outside than many would have liked, that didn’t stop families from getting dressed up for trunk or treat and showing their Palmyra pride.

“It’s family friendly and we just really look forward to it,” Brown said.

Outside of Palmyra, some of the vendors were from Hannibal, La Grange and Monroe City.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33rd and Broadway shots fired
Vehicle shot while in traffic on Quincy’s Broadway Street
1 injured in Hannibal crash
1 injured in Hannibal crash involving motorcycle
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
Freeze Warnings have been issued for much of the Tri-States ahead of near record cold weather...
WEATHER ALERT: Freeze Warning and Record Cold

Latest News

The case of a car hit by gunfire while driving down Broadway, is still under investigation....
Quincy police to have more officers patrolling streets after recent string of crime in the community
Quincy police to have more officers patrolling streets after recent string of crime in the...
Quincy police to have more officers patrolling streets after recent string of crime in the community
The Quincy City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to resolve an increase in the...
Water bills for Quincy residents could soon increase
Water bills for Quincy residents could soon increase
Water bills for Quincy residents could soon increase
Lorenzo Bull Park to get a makeover, become more “community friendly”
Lorenzo Bull Park to get a makeover, become more “community friendly”