Water bills for Quincy residents could soon increase

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to resolve an increase in the city’s operational costs for water services Monday night.

Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said the city’s losing about $250,000 a month in profits due to the increase in expenses from its water services.

Conte said operational costs to treat, pump and get rid of waste has increased in excess of $3 million compared to the previous fiscal year.

Discarding waste with trucks is affected by the cost of diesel and the shortage of drivers in the transportation industry.

“We have large industrial consumers,” Conte said. “So they pay a large part of the revenues that are needed to operate the fund and that allows us to keep the residential rates lower than they would be in communities that don’t have an industrial base.”

The proposed solution would increase water customers’ minimal usage water charge from $16 to $25 and the average user’s bill from $40 to $49.

If council adopts the ordinance on Oct. 31, you could see an increase on your December bill.

