WEATHER ALERT - Cold temps again

QUINCY (WGEM) - We still have a Weather Alert for the region with temperatures dropping down below the freezing mark Wednesday morning. Normal overnight low temperatures are in the mid-40s but Wednesday morning we will be 20 degrees cooler than that. We expect Wednesday morning low’s to be in the mid to low 20s. Wednesday our wind flow will be out of the west and temperatures will warm into the low 50s. That is 15 degrees below what is normal for this time of year. Temperatures do begin to warm Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday when our wind changes direction out of the south and southwest.

Temps will warm back up to above normal (Max Inman)

Temperatures on Friday will be back up in the mid-70s. Temperatures on Sunday make it up into the upper 70s to near 80. However, the wind will pick up on Sunday and It will be very gusty.

Storms may develop Sunday night (Max Inman)

This gusty wind will be out in advance of a pretty, stout, cold front that may spark some storms late Sunday into Monday.

