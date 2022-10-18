Weather Alert continues as temperatures remain well below normal

By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Freeze Warning continues through 9 AM for much of the area. Freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A freeze warning remains in effect through 9 AM as temperatures fall into the 20s. Freeze...
A freeze warning remains in effect through 9 AM as temperatures fall into the 20s. Freeze conditions can kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation. Freeze conditions can also possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.(maxuser | WGEM)

Morning temperatures are certainly cold enough for a freeze warning, as we are in the 20s. Some locations are even dealing with wind chill values, or feels like temperatures, in the teens. Our forecast today will again be influenced by a deep low pressure system that sits over the Great Lakes. This will lead to breezy northwesterly winds yet again. Winds will be sustained at about 10 - 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We will have abundant sunshine, but it will not help us to warm up. Highs will be well below normal again, in the mid 40s. (Our normal daytime high this time of year is about 64°. ) With the breezy winds though, wind chill values this afternoon and evening will be in the 30s to low 40s. The clear skies will continue into tonight as winds gradually start to die down. Nighttime lows will be a little colder yet, but still in the 20s.

Unseasonably cool yet again. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s.
Unseasonably cool yet again. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s.(maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33rd and Broadway shots fired
Vehicle shot while in traffic on Quincy’s Broadway Street
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
1 injured in Hannibal crash
1 injured in Hannibal crash involving motorcycle
Last year's billiards tournament brought hundreds of payers and visitors to Quincy.
Billiard championships to return to Quincy
taste of palmyra
Taste of Palmyra event brings community together for food and fun

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Monday Night
StormTrak Weather Monday Night
Freeze Warning for the area
FREEZE WARNING
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
A freeze warning will be going into effect tonight and will run through tomorrow morning.
Weather Alert due to the coldest air so far this season arriving