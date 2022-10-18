Weather Alert continues as temperatures remain well below normal

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Freeze Warning continues through 9 AM for much of the area. Freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Morning temperatures are certainly cold enough for a freeze warning, as we are in the 20s. Some locations are even dealing with wind chill values, or feels like temperatures, in the teens. Our forecast today will again be influenced by a deep low pressure system that sits over the Great Lakes. This will lead to breezy northwesterly winds yet again. Winds will be sustained at about 10 - 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We will have abundant sunshine, but it will not help us to warm up. Highs will be well below normal again, in the mid 40s. (Our normal daytime high this time of year is about 64°. ) With the breezy winds though, wind chill values this afternoon and evening will be in the 30s to low 40s. The clear skies will continue into tonight as winds gradually start to die down. Nighttime lows will be a little colder yet, but still in the 20s.

Unseasonably cool yet again. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s. (maxuser | WGEM)

