WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 17) Quincy Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Ready To Face Quincy Notre Dame On Pink Night

“Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Series Resumes On The QHS Volleyball Court This Evening
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - For the first time this season, the varsity volleyball teams from Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame will meet on the court this evening. QHS will serve as host of the annual “Crosstown Showdown” match-up that will also serve as ‘Pink Night” in The Gem City. The two teams hope to continue to raise awareness about Breast Cancer through their efforts this evening.

The (16-16) “Blue & White” enter this annual contest on a 2-game winning streak. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Quincy head coach Kate Brown a few hours before the game time to get a scouting report on the highly anticipated rivalry contest.

