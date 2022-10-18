WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 17) Quincy University Quarterback Tionne Harris Selected As The Great Lakes Valley Conference Offensive Player Of The Week

St. Louis Product Earns Top Conference Award For The 2nd Time This Season
Tionne Harris
Tionne Harris(Max Bennett, Quincy University)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Quincy University quarterback Tionne Harris has been named the Grat Lakes Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance at McKendree last Saturday during the Hawks dramatic 63-62 overtime win on the road.

Harris completed 35 of 50 passes for three touchdowns, while throwing for 469 yards. The completions is now tied for 2nd in a single game. Harris also sits in 2nd place by himself for most passing yards in a single game.

For his career, the St. Louis product has thrown 5,068 yards which is tied for 4th in career passing yards and has completed 372 passes to break into the top 5 in career completions.

This is his second career Offensive Player of the Week award (9/12/22).

--QU Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

