WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 13) (3-4) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Ready To Face Granite City On The Road On Football Friday Night

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders understand that they have a very slim margin for error at this point of the season if they hope to earn an invite to the 2022 IHSA Post-Season party. At (3-4) on the season, the “Blue & Gold” are in a seemingly “must win” situation this week as they prepare to face the (1-6) Warriors of Granite City on the road. QND is (1-1) playing on the road so far this season.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at Advance Physical Field earlier today and caught up with Raiders head coach Jack Cornell (5th season) and senior running back Jordan Strickler to get their insight on Friday’s match-up against GCHS who are currently riding low on a 3-game losing skid.

