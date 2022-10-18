WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 17) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Ready To Continue Their Post-Season Journey On The MSHSAA Dirt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Canton Lady Tigers are accustomed to playing in big games on the MSHSAA postseason dirt and winning. Last Saturday, under the direction of head coach Kristyn Arens, the Lady Tigers proved once again that they are indeed battle tested as the posted a 3-2 win over the Lady Raiders of North Shelby in 9 innings. The dramatic victory propelled CHS to their fourth straight District Championship.

Now the Lady Tigers are set to move on to face the Lady Bulldogs of La Plata High School in Sectional play on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. We’ll check in with Coach Arens and senior right fielder Madison Gorrell for their thoughts on this sensational squad focused on bringing home a state title in 2022.

