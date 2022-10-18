WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 13) Liberty Eagles Face The Lady Panthers Of Camp Point Central On The Road In IHSA Volleyball Action
IHSA/IGHSAU Volleyball Scores From Across the Tri-States
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, October 13, 2022
IHSA Volleyball
Liberty Lady Eagles 1
Camp Pt. Central Lady Panthers 2
CPC Wins 28-30, 25-13, 26-24
“Pink Night” At Camp Point Central
Illini West 2
West Prairie 0
IW Lady Chargers Win 25-20, 25-14
Illini West No (27-6) On The Season
Unity 2
Pittsfield 0
UHS Lady Mustangs Win 25-10, 25-9
Brown County 2
Pleasant Hill 0
BC Lady Hornets Win (25-13, 25-7)
IGHSAU/IHSA Volleyball
Keokuk 1
West Hancock 2
Lady Titans OF WH Win 25-23, 25-27, 25-11
West Hancock Now (12-10) On The Season
MSHSAA
Fulton 0
Hannibal 3
HHS Wins (25-16, 25-20, 25-15)
College Volleyball
Culver-Stockton College 3
Westminster 1
C-SC Lady Wildcats Now (14-5) on The Season
