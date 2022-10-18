WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 13) Liberty Eagles Face The Lady Panthers Of Camp Point Central On The Road In IHSA Volleyball Action

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, October 13, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Liberty Lady Eagles 1

Camp Pt. Central Lady Panthers 2

CPC Wins 28-30, 25-13, 26-24

“Pink Night” At Camp Point Central

Illini West 2

West Prairie 0

IW Lady Chargers Win 25-20, 25-14

Illini West No (27-6) On The Season

Unity 2

Pittsfield 0

UHS Lady Mustangs Win 25-10, 25-9

Brown County 2

Pleasant Hill 0

BC Lady Hornets Win (25-13, 25-7)

IGHSAU/IHSA Volleyball

Keokuk 1

West Hancock 2

Lady Titans OF WH Win 25-23, 25-27, 25-11

West Hancock Now (12-10) On The Season

MSHSAA

Fulton 0

Hannibal 3

HHS Wins (25-16, 25-20, 25-15)

College Volleyball

Culver-Stockton College 3

Westminster 1

C-SC Lady Wildcats Now (14-5) on The Season

