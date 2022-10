WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 13) Western Illinois University Shooting Guard Trenton Massner Selected As A Member Of The Summit League Pre-Season First Team

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, October 13, 2022

MSHSAA Softball

Class 1/District 10 Tourney

(2) Brashear 2

(3) Schuyler County 7

Class 2/District 5 Tourney

(3) Elsberry 7

(6) Clark County 3

Game Continued From Wednesday (10/12)

(3) Elsberry 2

(2) Highland 1

HHS Cougars Close Out Season At (18-10)

(1) Monroe City 12

(4) Louisiana 2

MC Lady Panthers Now (14-9) On The Season

Class 3/District 3 Tournament

(1) Fulton 13

(5) Palmyra 2

PHS Lady Panthers Close Out Season At (11-15)

(2) Mexico 1

(3) Bowling Green 5

BG Lady Cats Now (21-9) On The Season

MSHSAA Soccer

Mexico 0

Hannibal 8

HHS: Colton Dryden (3 Goals)

HHS Now (15-5) Overall / (7-1) In NCMC

