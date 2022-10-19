QUINCY (WGEM) - Local manufacturing representatives, state workforce leaders and local schools came together for the annual Manufacturing Press Conference at Hollister-Whitney on Tuesday. The key takeaway at the conference was finding ways to incentivize young people to work in the manufacturing industry since according to the National Association of Manufacturing the industry needs to fill 4 million jobs by 2030.

“You know, the 4 year college path isn’t necessarily for everyone,” said Hollister-Whitney’s general manager Reza Tanha.

Representatives at Hollister-Whitney also gave a group tour of the facility showing new state of the art automated machines.

Tanha said while other manufacturing companies are competing for the same local workforce they are still working with the community and creating partnerships to increase interest.

“I think the number of jobs greatly out-see the number of applicants,” Tanha said. “But we’ve partnered with John Wood Community College, we’ve partnered with the Great River Economic Development Foundation.”

New worker Pedro Carbejo, who just moved from Springfield, has been with the company for less than one month. He said he happened to be in Quincy when he drove past a “Now Hiring” sign put up by Hollister-Whitney.

“I feel like the work environment kind of speaks to how the city of Quincy is,” Carbejo said. “They take pride in their work.”

Shipping lead Darion Nelson has been with the company 10 years and said he hopes when young people see the benefits the company has, it will incentivize them, like how he was.

“What actually got me here were my set hours,” Nelson said. “That was the key thing. And health insurance and a union.”

On Thursday, Oct. 20, more than 250 high school students will get to network with industry professionals at the annual MakerFest.

